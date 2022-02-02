Azerbaijan Army launches training exercises in new training year (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In regard to the beginning of the new training year in the Azerbaijan Army, training exercises are being conducted in the Army Corps, formations, military units, command and control bodies, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The main goal of combat training in the 2022 training year is to further increase the effectiveness of command and control through the widespread use of advanced methods and high technologies, organizing coordination between units, further professional development and improving practical skills of military personnel.

According to the instructions of the Defense Minister the focus will be placed on the correct and effective use of modern military equipment, as well as weapons in various military operations in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, taking into account combat experience gained during the Patriotic War.

News.Az