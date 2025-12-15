Azerbaijan builds region’s largest battery energy storage systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to commission the largest battery energy storage centers in the CIS within the coming months, News.Az reports, citing Azerenerji.

The rapid expansion of renewable energy in the country is being supported by Azerenerji through the accelerated deployment of large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). These facilities, which will be the largest in the CIS in terms of both power and capacity, are being installed at the 500 kV Absheron substation near the capital and at the 220 kV Aghdash substation in central Azerbaijan.

The first batch of battery storage units, with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts and energy storage of 500 megawatt-hours, has already arrived in Azerbaijan. Manufactured to order at China’s Great Power plant, the equipment was shipped by sea via the Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, and Aegean Sea to the Port of Gemlik in Türkiye. From there, it was transported overland through Türkiye and Georgia to Azerbaijan. Each unit weighs 36 tons and was moved to its installation site under police escort, following strict handling procedures. So far, 15 percent of the systems have been delivered, with the remaining 85 percent expected to be installed by April.

Azerenerji says the new storage centers are strategically important for enhancing the stability of Azerbaijan’s energy system. They will help maintain frequency stability, balance fluctuations from renewable sources, meet peak demand, smooth load curves during periods of low solar generation, and restore the grid in emergency situations. Beyond strengthening energy independence, the systems will ensure reliable operation of the national grid, both in parallel with neighboring countries and in standalone mode.

News.Az