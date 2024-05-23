Azerbaijan eyes cooperation with S and P Global Commodity Insights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy met with Carlos Pascual, Senior Vice President for Global Energy and International Affairs at S&P Global Commodity Insights, to explore areas of cooperation.

The meeting included discussions on Azerbaijan's transformative activities in the field of green energy within the context of the global energy transition, as well as potential directions for collaboration with the company.Expressing his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its participation in the world's premier energy conference “CERAWeek”, Carlos Pascual inquired about the country`s priorities for the transition to "green energy" and the issues on the energy agenda during the COP.Highlighting the country`s socio-economic development strategy and ongoing reforms in the energy sector, the Energy Minister provided insight into the goals and implemented projects related to the production and export of renewable energy.He also emphasized the development of green energy zones in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, and Nakhchivan, as well as the wind-solar power plants to be established across Azerbaijan.The discussions also addressed opportunities and challenges related to the global renewable energy goals and the establishment of mutual energy links between countries.

News.Az