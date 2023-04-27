Azerbaijan has never caused aggravation of relations with France: Minister

Azerbaijan has never caused aggravation of relations with France: Minister

Azerbaijan has never caused the aggravation of relations with France, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Baku, News.Az reports.

He said that even when relations were tense, Azerbaijan did not evade contacts.

“At the meeting with the French counterpart, an exchange of views on regional and other issues took place. For many years, Azerbaijani-French relations have been developing dynamically and can be described as successful cooperation,” the top diplomat added.

