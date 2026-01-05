News.az
France
France
Meloni calls on Europe to engage with Russia, doubts quick G8 return
09 Jan 2026-20:04
Storm Goretti leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Europe
09 Jan 2026-11:57
France to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal
08 Jan 2026-22:49
France frees Russian man wanted in US cyberhacking case
08 Jan 2026-17:22
France and Germany rush to counter Trump's Greenland threats
07 Jan 2026-18:20
US declines to sign joint peacekeeping statement with Ukraine, Europe
07 Jan 2026-16:45
Gary O’Neil named Strasbourg coach after Rosenior exit
07 Jan 2026-15:20
Europe hit by Storm Goretti: Airlines cancel hundreds of flights
07 Jan 2026-13:34
UK, France agree on troop deployment in Ukraine after peace deal
07 Jan 2026-09:51
Snow and ice disrupt travel in France, UK, and Netherlands
05 Jan 2026-23:40
