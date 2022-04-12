Azerbaijan has successfully developed in all areas in the first three months of this year: President

"In the first three months of this year, our country has successfully developed in all areas," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the meeting on the results of the first quarter of this year, News.az reports.

"We must assess the results of these three months as a continuation of last year's success," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.az

