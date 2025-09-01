News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
President
Tag:
President
From Karabakh to Gaza: Azerbaijan’s perspective on conflict, sovereignty, and peace
07 Jan 2027-17:59
President Aliyev inaugurates new wind farm, outlines Azerbaijan’s renewable energy ambitions
08 Jan 2026-14:37
Taiwan vows to defend sovereignty after China's military drill
01 Jan 2026-14:15
President Ilham Aliyev addresses people on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year
01 Jan 2026-00:01
Azerbaijan approves 2026 state budget with projected deficits
29 Dec 2025-14:08
Ukraine says Europe should finance army of 800,000 personnel
26 Dec 2025-09:34
Israeli president congratulates Aliyev on birthday, discusses cooperation
24 Dec 2025-16:23
Turkish president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on birthday, discusses cooperation
24 Dec 2025-16:10
Iranian president calls Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on birthday
24 Dec 2025-10:39
Pakistan PM congratulates President Aliyev on birthday, highlights deepening ties
23 Dec 2025-15:14
Latest News
Former Ghana minister detained by US immigration
US, Russian envoys meet in Paris as Zelensky seeks Trump talks
Why Venezuela's oil is crucial to U.S. interests
Trump threatens heavy US response if Iran kills protesters
Iran faces nationwide internet outage amid protests
Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters
France to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal
Iran forces storm hospital after western protests
Shanghai preps launch of new 2D chip
3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31