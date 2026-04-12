Trump warns Beijing of "consequences" over potential arms shipments to Iran

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US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned China it would face “big problems” if it ships weapons to Iran, amid rising concerns that the fragile two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran may not hold.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for Miami, Trump said, “If China does that, China can have big problems,” but did not provide further details, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

The warning followed a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments that suggest Iran could receive new Chinese air defence systems within the coming weeks. According to the report, there are indications Beijing may be using third countries to route the shipments and conceal their origin.

News.Az