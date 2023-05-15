Azerbaijan increases electricity production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2023, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“According to operational data for January-April, electricity production increased by 6.5%, amounting to 9852.1 mln kWh, exports to 1244.1 million kWh and imports to 41.1 million kWh,” the minister tweeted.

Minister Shahbazov also noted that electricity production from thermal power plants in Azerbaijan amounted to 9266.1 million kWh during the reporting period.

“In January-April, electricity production from TPPs amounted to 9266.1 million kWh, and from renewable sources, including hydropower to 586 million kWh,” he added.

