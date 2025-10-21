Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan eye $1 billion in bilateral trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to increase their bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion in the near future, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday.

Tokayev made the announcement during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev in Astana, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“It is gratifying that the comprehensive program for the development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is being implemented steadily,” Tokayev said.

He noted that during the talks, both sides focused on strengthening trade and economic ties and agreed to take the necessary measures to double the current trade turnover and bring it to $1 billion in the near future.

