Azerbaijan, Moldova mull bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov has met with this country`s newly elected President Maia Sandu.

The ambassador presented a letter of congratulation of President Ilham Aliyev to Maia Sandu.

During the meeting, the sides underlined that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to develop. The two noted that Azerbaijan-Moldova traditional ties of friendship and cooperation will continue expanding to the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Maia Sandu won the second round of the presidential election held on November 15.

