Azerbaijan neutralizes 17 mines in its liberated territories

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan last week, 7 anti-personnel and 10 anti-tank mines, and 42 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Over 51 hectares were cleared of mines during the reporting period, the Agency added.

News.Az