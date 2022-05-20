Azerbaijan plans to construct fish hatcheries in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Construction of fish hatcheries in the territories liberated from occupation is an important issue," said Director of Center for Study of Biological Resources Mehman Akhundov, News.az reports.

According to him, a process of release of fish fries into rivers has been conducted in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions over the recent two years: "We have done in Basitchay, Hakarichay, Khanbulanchay, Sugovuhan. Construction of fish hatcheries is planned in the territories liberated from occupation. We should absolutely do it. It is possible to breed 23 species of fish in Karabakh. Fish species in rivers in both Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur have been studied."

News.Az