Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan plans to construct fish hatcheries in liberated territories

  • World
  • Share
Azerbaijan plans to construct fish hatcheries in liberated territories

"Construction of fish hatcheries in the territories liberated from occupation is an important issue," said Director of Center for Study of Biological Resources Mehman Akhundov, News.az reports.

According to him, a process of release of fish fries into rivers has been conducted in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions over the recent two years: "We have done in Basitchay, Hakarichay, Khanbulanchay, Sugovuhan. Construction of fish hatcheries is planned in the territories liberated from occupation. We should absolutely do it. It is possible to breed 23 species of fish in Karabakh. Fish species in rivers in both Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur have been studied."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      