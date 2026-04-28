Seven killed in fire at Moscow construction site

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At least seven people have died following a massive fire at a construction site in Moscow, according to emergency services.

The blaze broke out early Tuesday morning in temporary residential modules used by construction workers, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the structures completely engulfed in flames. While crews were able to contain the fire, seven bodies were recovered during the clearing of the debris. Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit or a violation of fire safety regulations during the use of heating equipment.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident to determine if there was a failure to comply with safety standards. Authorities are currently working to identify the victims, many of whom are believed to be migrant workers.

News.Az