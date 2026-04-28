EU, ASEAN urge US and Iran to end war peacefully

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The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have jointly urged the United States and Iran to end their conflict through peaceful means, warning of rising risks to global stability and trade.

In a statement released after their ministerial meeting in Bandar Seri Begawan, the two blocs stressed the need to protect maritime security, particularly in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

They welcomed a ceasefire mediated by Pakistan and called on all parties to fully uphold it by avoiding further escalation. The statement highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation under international law, referencing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Representing the EU, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas joined ASEAN officials led by Prince Mohamed Bolkiah in emphasizing restraint and dialogue.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical concern, as disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict have impacted global energy supplies, particularly across Asia. The blocs warned against any actions that could hinder safe passage for ships and aircraft through international waterways.

Beyond the US-Iran tensions, both groups called for an immediate halt to hostilities across the Middle East, stressing the need to protect civilians, infrastructure, and humanitarian personnel in line with international law and the UN Charter.

They also expressed serious concern over the worsening situation in the Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza Strip. Despite a ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis there remains severe, with ongoing shortages of essential supplies and limited access for aid.

The statement condemned attacks on civilians and urged expanded humanitarian access, including through land and sea routes. Both organizations reiterated their support for a long-term peace solution based on the two-state framework, in line with relevant UN resolutions.

The joint message underscores growing international pressure to de-escalate conflicts that are increasingly interconnected — and whose consequences are being felt far beyond the region.

News.Az