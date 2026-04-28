Amnesty International calls for war crime probe into US strike in Yemen

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Amnesty International has called for a United States air strike on a migrant detention center in Yemen to be investigated as a possible war crime. In a report released on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the rights group detailed that the strike—which occurred on April 28, 2025—hit a facility in Saada, killing at least 68 detainees and injuring 47 others.

The detention center, which housed primarily Ethiopian migrants, had been operating for years and had previously been visited by representatives of the UN and the Red Cross, who found no evidence of military use, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Amnesty categorized the attack as "indiscriminate," noting that the Trump administration’s approach to air strikes in early 2025 displayed a "dangerous disregard" for civilian lives.

Survivors interviewed a year after the strike reported suffering from permanent disabilities and a total lack of support or compensation. The organization is now demanding a transparent, independent investigation to provide justice for the victims.

News.Az