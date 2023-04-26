Azerbaijan, Romania to conduct joint research in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Institute for Research & Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) of Romania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation, News.az reports.

The memorandum, inked by Head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General Ilgar Musayev and General Director of ICI Bucharest Adrian Victor Vevera, envisages conduct of joint research in the field of cybersecurity policy and development strategy, cyber diplomacy, cloud security, the Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity in smart city concepts, "Big Data", blockchain application in top-level domain systems, artificial and augmented intelligence.

As part of the visit to Romania, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Lieutenant-General Ilgar Musayev, also met with General Director of ICI Bucharest Adrian Victor Vevera and other officials.

The delegation was informed about the activities of the institute as well as scientific, technical and technological solutions offered by the institute, and discussed possible future areas of cooperation.

News.Az