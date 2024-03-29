Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss climate action cooperation ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Arab News.

Babayev has also been appointed president of the UN COP29 climate talks which will be held in Baku in November.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed opportunities for work and cooperation between their two countries in the field of climate change. They also talked about joint efforts to achieve the goals of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, the Kingdom’s ministry said in a statement.

They reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives in dealing with the effects of climate change, such as exploiting renewable energy sources, and managing, reducing and eliminating emissions through the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives.

In addition, the ministers discussed implementing the circular carbon economy approach and its technologies, which was developed by the Kingdom during its G20 presidency and endorsed by leaders, along with other national and regional programs and initiatives.

