Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for cooperation in SMEs

The 5th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Working Group has been held in Riyadh, bringing together representatives of relevant institutions as well as businessmen of both countries to explore potential collaborations and opportunities, News.az reports.

The meeting, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of International Relations at Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Hassnah and Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov, featured reports on working group's activities over the past period.

The discussions revolved around existing relations and opportunities for cooperation in various sectors of the economy, including trade, investment, SMEs as well as joint measures to enhance relations in relevant areas.

News.Az