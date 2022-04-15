Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Moldova for displaced people from Ukraine (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to meet the needs of Ukrainian displaced persons, who entered the territory of the Republic of Moldova as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Moldova today, consisting of medicines to provide medical care in emergency and urgent cases, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

On April 15, at 10:00, a plane was sent from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Chisinau airport to deliver 29 tons of humanitarian aid worth more than 1.7 million manat with the participation of diplomatic representatives of Moldova and Ukraine.

It should be noted that with regard to the situation in Ukraine, upon the instruction of the country's leadership, on February 27 and March 12, 2022, Azerbaijan sent about 520 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine for a total of 21.5 million manat (over 11.5 million euros), consisting of medicines, medical supplies, devices and equipment, as well as food.

News.Az