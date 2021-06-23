Trial of another mercenary who fought for Armenia in Karabakh to proceed on June 30 (UPDATED)

A trial on the criminal case of Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov, who was recruited by Armenia to fight in Karabakh, was held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on Wednesday.

At the trial, chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev, the personal data of the accused was clarified.

The judge explained to Dubakov his rights, noting that the state provided him with a lawyer.

The judge also said that the accused has the right to testify in his native language, protest the composition of the court and refuse to testify.

The trial will be resumed on June 30.

A criminal case was initiated under Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal union (organization), as well as participation in the association of organizers, leaders, and/or other representatives of organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

