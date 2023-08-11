Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss investment opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Economic Scientific Research Institute of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy (ESRI) has hosted a meeting with representatives of leading think tanks of Uzbekistan, News.az reports.

During the meeting, ESRI employees made presentations on similar and different indicators of the economy of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in a number of areas as well as mutual investments between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.

News.Az