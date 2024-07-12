Azerbaijan witnesses growth in financial flow in 2Q2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The financial flow in Azerbaijan amounted to 26.5 billion manats (over $15.58 billion) in the second quarter of 2024, which is 18.8% more than in the same period of 2023, News.Az informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In the previous quarter, public administration and defense (27.9%), wholesale and retail trade (15.1%), and construction (11.7%) accounted for the highest share of total payment receipts in economic activity.Over the past year, public administration and defense saw a significant increase of 1.6 billion manats (approximately $941.2 million), while construction contributed an additional 722.8 million manats (almost $425.1 million) to overall income growth.

