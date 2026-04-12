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Gerolf Annemans of the "Patriots for Europe" group in the European Parliament argues that a Viktor Orbán victory in Hungary would be a positive development for the continent.

According to Annemans, Orbán has transcended national politics to become a symbol of resistance against EU centralization and a "patriotic alternative" to the federalist agenda of the Von der Leyen Commission, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

He contends that the current European Commission is stretching the concept of cooperation to its breaking point, encroaching on member-state competencies in education, healthcare, and housing.

Annemans argues that the EU is being steered toward a "Hamiltonian moment"—the inevitable creation of a centralized superstate through the accumulation of debt—and that an Orbán victory is, above all, the preservation of a key stronghold within the European Council to stop this federalist power grab.

The article emphasizes that the EU cannot claim to protect democracy while treating ideologically "inconvenient" election results as suspicious. Annemans argues that the Union was designed to organize cooperation between democratic nations, not to create a hierarchy where national mandates are only valid if they align with Brussels’ preferences.

The importance of Orbán lies in what his reelection says about Europe, reminding the Union that political diversity is not a flaw in the European project, but a part of its constitutional reality.

While an Orbán victory would bolster the "Patriotic" cause, Annemans notes that the movement is gaining ground elsewhere, with recent shifts in Prague and Bratislava and upcoming elections in France poised to change the balance of power within the Council. Ultimately, the piece frames the Hungarian election as a litmus test for the EU: can the Union coexist with substantive internal disagreement, or will it continue to narrow the democratic space it claims to defend? An Orbán win, Annemans concludes, would ensure that a vision of Europe based on sovereign cooperation remains on the table.

News.Az