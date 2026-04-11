BYD sets Guinness Records, previews new EVs at MIAS 2026

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BYD Cars Philippines, a subsidiary of ACMobility, officially opened its biggest exhibit to date at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2026.

Through the BYD exhibit, the brand showcases its vision for an electrified and connected Philippines through a massive display of its full New Energy Vehicle (NEV) lineup and the introduction of two new vehicles, News.az reports.

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Attendees can get up close and personal with the brand’s diverse portfolio, from its Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), the BYD Seagull, Atto 3, eMAX 7, and Tang EV to its Super DM-i and DMO line up, the BYD Seal 5 DM-i, Sealion 5 DM-i, Sealion 6 DM-i, Tang DM-i, eMAX 9 DM-i and the Shark 6 DMO.

The BYD exhibit showcases a special preview of two highly anticipated models: the BYD Atto 2 EV and BYD Sealion 7 prior to their official launch later this year.

The BYD Atto 2 EV is a smart and stylish urban electric crossover. Perfectly sized for the modern Filipino family, the Atto 2 EV is designed to balance everyday utility with a chic, contemporary design.

The BYD Sealion 7 is a premium, performance-led electric SUV designed to thrill. It combines a bold, aerodynamic aesthetic with a sophisticated All-Wheel Drive system, offering a glimpse into the high-performance capabilities of the brand. Inside, the Sealion 7 merges luxury with intelligence, featuring a tech-forward cabin and the latest suite of driver-assistance systems, making it a formidable contender in the premium EV segment. Customers can reserve at MIAS or in all BYD dealerships for a P50,000 reservation fee nationwide starting April 9. Together, these two models showcase BYD’s strategy of offering a perfect blend of high-performance engineering and practical, tech-driven mobility for a wider range of drivers.

“Our participation in the Manila International Auto Show is the ultimate display of BYD’s relentless innovation. With the showcase of the full NEV line up, we are proving that there is a BYD for every Filipino. We are going beyond just selling cars, we are leading the movement that transforms how the country moves,” says Bob Palanca, Managing Director, BYD Cars Philippines.

Beyond the vehicles, BYD demonstrates how the electric transition is made possible through ACMobility’s integrated charging infrastructure. A dedicated hub display within the booth highlights the nationwide charging network and end-to-end support services that ensure BYD owners stay powered, connected, and ready for the road ahead.

News.Az