Azerbaijan, World Bank mull prospects for cooperation

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili has met with representatives of the World Bank (WB) to discuss prospects for cooperation, News.Az reports.

Tahir Mirkishili stressed the importance of Azerbaijan`s relations with the World Bank. The Chairman highlighted the mechanisms of strengthening the sustainability of budget system in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee Ali Masimli, the committee members Vugar Bayramov, Aydin Huseynov, Mazahir Afandiyev, Mahir Abbaszadeh, and head of the economic legislation department of the Milli Majlis Mahammad Bazigov highlighted the budget processes, sustainability of budget system, as well as evaluation criteria of the medium-term expenditure framework in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the World Bank Mark Robinson, Marco Cangiano, Ana Palacio and National Program Officer at Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Swiss Cooperation Office for the South Caucasus) Aytan Akhundova shared the international experience in areas such as the development of fiscal stability, budget rules, medium-term expenditure framework and highlighted the importance of joint cooperation in this regard.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az