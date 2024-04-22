Azerbaijani and US financiers will hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Banking Mission led by Governor of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) Taleh Kazimov pays first working visit to the USA, News.az reports.

The visit, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, sees the participation of top leaders from the country's leading financial institutions.

As per the information, within the framework of the trip, meetings are planned with relevant US federal and government agencies in Washington and New York, as well as representatives of the financial sector. Additionally, presentations and roundtable discussions are expected to be held for the exchange of experiences in the banking and financial sectors between the two countries.

The mission, which will continue until April 25, aims to support the development and strengthening of relations between regulatory authorities and commercial banks in both countries' financial sectors."

