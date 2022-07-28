Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army did not open fire at Armenian positions: Defense Ministry

  • Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted another allegation by the Armenian media, News.Az reports.

“The information disseminated in the Armenian media that the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the positions of the opposing side on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border is false and disinformation,” the Defense Ministry said on Facebook.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

