Azerbaijani defense minister to attend NATO meeting
- 07 Jun 2018 08:37
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
A meeting of defense ministers of countries that have contributed to the NATO’s Resolute Support training mission in Afghanistan will be held in Brussels on Jun
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will attend the meeting, the Defense Ministry told APA.
The ministerial will discuss the Resolute Support training mission in Afghanistan and changes in the operation.
News.Az