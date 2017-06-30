Azerbaijani president congratulates Burundi leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Burundi's political leader, President Pierre Nkurunziza on his country's national holiday, APA reports.

"Dear Mr President, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate You and your people on the national holiday of the Republic of Burundi - Independence Day. On such an auspicious day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and for the friendly people of Burundi peace and prosperity,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

News.Az

