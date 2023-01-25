Azerbaijani products on display at International Green Week in Berlin

The International Green Week 2023 fair of the food, agriculture and gardening industries gathered 15 Azerbaijani companies in Berlin, which displayed their products at a “Made in Azerbaijan” stand, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani exhibition stand was visited by Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Otar Shamugia, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany Nasimi Aghayev and others.

Yusif Abdullayev, Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) provided insight into the country's non-oil export potential, geography, investment and business opportunities.

The exhibition brought together more than 4.000 companies from 60 countries.

The fair will last until January 29.

