Azerbaijani rescuers continue search and rescue operations in Türkiye (VIDEO)
- 16 Feb 2023 05:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continues to conduct search and rescue operations in the quake-hit Türkiye, the ministry told News.Az.
The Azerbaijani rescuers have pulled 53 people alive from the rubble and recovered 729 dead bodies in Kahramanmaras province, the ministry added.