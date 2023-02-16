Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani rescuers continue search and rescue operations in Türkiye (VIDEO)

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continues to conduct search and rescue operations in the quake-hit Türkiye, the ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani rescuers have pulled 53 people alive from the rubble and recovered 729 dead bodies in Kahramanmaras province, the ministry added.

