Azerbaijani rescuers pull 26 more people alive from quake rubble in Türkiye (VIDEO)

The rescue forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have pulled out 26 people, including 5 children alive, as well as 47 dead bodies from the rubble in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province hit by massive earthquakes, the ministry told News.Az.

The dead bodies were handed over to the Turkish authorities.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, a group of rescue forces from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) arrived in Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, launching search and rescue operations in the quake-hit areas. The specially trained dogs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are also involved in search-and-rescue operations in quake-hit areas.

News.Az