Azerbaijani servicemen participating in military exercises in Turkey (PHOTO)

A group of 14 Azerbaijani servicemen is taking part in military exercises in Turkey as part of close air support activities, according to the official Twitter page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

"Our Air Force personnel are conducting Advanced Air Traffic Controller training for 14 employees of the brotherly Azerbaijani Armed Forces as part of Close Air Support (CAS) activities," the statement said.

News.Az

