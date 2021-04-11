Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Aghdam is clear example of urbicide – top official

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, which was liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh, is a clear example of urbicide, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, tweeted on Sunday.

"Urbicide is a term which literally translates as "violence against the city". Liberated city of Agdam which entirely ruined and looted as a result of Armenia's 30 years long vandalism is clear illustration of URBICIDE. Agdam is referred as the 'Hiroshima of the Caucasus'," he wrote.


