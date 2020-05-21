Azerbaijan’s air defense units take positional areas to fulfill combat-training missions (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani army, air defense units have marched and took positional areas to fulfill combat-training missions to cover public settlements, facilities of various purposes, and military personnel from aerial attacks of an imaginary enemy, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Air defense combat crews will also provide air cover for troops and combat equipment involved in the exercises from the fire impact of enemy aircraft.

News.Az