Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy to attend the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia

"As part of our visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we will take part in the Golden Jubilee commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Islamic Development Bank along with the Bank’s annual meeting," Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

"We will also attend the special meeting on "Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development" organized by the World Economic Forum. Additionally, we intend to hold bilateral meetings with officials from Saudi Arabia and other countries to discuss the agenda of our relations," he wrote.





