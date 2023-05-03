Azerbaijan's Top Diplomat meets with national security advisor to US President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan during a working visit to the US, the Minister of Foreign Affairs told News.az reports.

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan also took part in the meeting, where the main discussions were devoted to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the main elements of the peace process with Armenia, is interested in establishing peace and stability in the region.

He also highlighted the importance of signing a peace agreement and added that it is important for Armenia to abandon steps against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The minister also pointed out that the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is an internal issue of the country, and the interference of the opposite side in this issue is unacceptable.

As Bayramov said, the source of a serious threat is that, despite the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the obligations assumed by Armenia, the Armenian Armed Forces have not yet been completely withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Sullivan said that the American side is interested in ensuring peace and stability in the region, and the successful conclusion of negotiations on a peace agreement.

News.Az