Baku-based think tank head comments on Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some politicians and activists on social networks claim that the visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Armenia is related to the recent events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and they blame the Azerbaijani government in this matter, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Monday, News.Az reports.

"Of course, they forgot that the well-known Section 907 was adopted in 1992 in the same Congress against the Elchibey government, which was in power in Azerbaijan at the time. That year, Armenia started its aggression against Azerbaijan, and Armenian troops committed an act of genocide in Khojaly. Those activists can perhaps explain why the representatives of the United States and France refused to visit the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the city of Shusha. Maybe this government blocked their way? When was the last time a US representative called for the protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity against the Armenian aggression? They did not say it even in 1992-1993. However, it was clear who provided military support to Armenia in the First Karabakh War and who put pressure on Azerbaijan in 2016,” Shafiyev said.

The think tank head stressed that Azerbaijan’s all achievements, including the country’s victory in the Second Karabakh War, have been gained only through force.

“Occupying Armenian troops did not withdraw from our lands voluntarily. Maybe someone does not know, but unfortunately, this country did not give up its claims against Azerbaijan and even tried to bring up the issue of the so-called "Nagorno Karabakh" in one form or another in Brussels,” Shafiyev added.

Shafiyev noted with regret that several Azerbaijani servicemen were martyred while suppressing Armenia’s recent large-scale border provocations.

“We should solve all the issues soon. The next generation should not inherit problems. We should not follow interpretations that are far from reality. The Azerbaijani people have experienced a very difficult period and witnessed tragedies,” he added.

News.Az