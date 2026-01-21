Bangladesh court sets Feb 9 hearing for Hasina's sedition case
A Bangladesh court set February 9 as the date for another hearing on charge framing in a sedition case filed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others.
The case relates to allegations that Hasina and several hundred Awami League members took part in a virtual meeting of a group called the ‘Joy Bangla Brigade’ in December 2024, during which they allegedly plotted to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Judge Md Abdus Salam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 passed the order, allowing separate pleas from the defence in this connection, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.
Of the 286 accused, 259, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, are still at large and are being tried in absentia. On October 14 last year, the court ordered the publication of notices in newspapers asking the fugitives, including Hasina, to appear before the court.
According to the case statement, a virtual meeting titled “Joy Bangla Brigade” was held on December 19, 2024, during which participants allegedly vowed to wage a civil war to reinstall Hasina as the country’s prime minister. A total of 577 individuals in Bangladesh and abroad joined the Zoom meeting and expressed their commitment to follow her directives.