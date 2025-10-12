Yandex metrika counter

Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2025: Over 50,000 runners set to start from Grant Park on Sunday -VIDEO
Photo: Chicago Marathon

Tens of thousands of athletes will take to the streets Sunday morning for the 47th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon, News.Az reports citing the ABC7.

More than 50,000 athletes from all 50 states and 100 countries will take a 26.2-mile tour of Chicago.

It all starts in Grant Park, right by the Art Institute.

Runners will spend time in 29 of Chicago's vibrant neighborhoods with at least 1 million people expected to line the race route.

Many of Sunday's runners are also running for a good cause. Millions of dollars are raised each year for dozens of different nonprofits while nearly $700 million is raised for the race's host city.

The Bank of American Chicago Marathon officially steps off at 7:30 a.m.


News.Az 

