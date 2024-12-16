Belarus has evacuated all of its diplomats from Syria

All Belarusian diplomats have left Syria, and Minsk is grateful to Moscow for its assistance in their evacuation.

This was announced by the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports citing the TASS "Given the current situation, the diplomats of the Belarusian embassy in Syria have been brought to Minsk. The Belarusian Ambassador to Syria, Yuri Sluka, will remain in the capital for consultations, after which a comprehensive assessment of the situation will be carried out," the foreign ministry noted.At the same time, the Department of the Crisis Situations Center (DSKC) of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Moscow had evacuated part of the staff from its diplomatic missions in Damascus, but the Russian embassy in the Syrian capital continues its work.

