Belarus interested in joining Azerbaijan transport projects

Belarus is interested in using the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said at a press conference in Baku, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

He stressed that Belarus and Azerbaijan are actively working in the field of transport communication.

"We held a series of negotiations for operation of the Belarusian Railway company on the BTK route," Akhramovich noted. "We are deeply interested in this route, and several rounds of negotiations were held. We clearly see that Azerbaijan, through the efforts of its leadership, first of all the head of state, is turning into a serious transport hub, and Belarus, which is an important player in transport communication in Europe, is also interested in this, in terms of enhancing its potential."

The ambassador noted that Belarus is also interested in participation in the International North-South Transport Corridor project, Trend reported.

