Belarus suspends land border departures amid coronavirus

Belarus has restricted departure across land borders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Resolution No. 705 of the Council of Ministers of 7 December "On amending the Council of Ministers' Resolution No. 208 of 8 April 2020 and Resolution No. 624 of 30 October 2020" was published on the National Legal Internet Portal on 10 December, BelTA reports.

The document has been adopted to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection. "Crossing of the state border of the Republic of Belarus to exit the Republic of Belarus by Belarus citizens and foreign nationals who have Belarus' permanent or temporary residency permit is temporarily suspended," the resolution reads.

The restriction applies to road checkpoints, simplified border checkpoints, checkpoints at railway stations and in river ports.

“In exceptional cases involving extraordinary circumstances, and also in order to ensure the national interests of the Republic of Belarus, the head of the State Border Committee or an authorized official may allow crossing the state border of the Republic of Belarus to depart the country,” the document says.

