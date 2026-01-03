Belgium watches Venezuela situation closely after US strikes: Foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium's foreign minister stated on Saturday that Brussels is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela following U.S. strikes, emphasizing that the safety of its citizens in the region is their "top priority."

"Given the situation in Venezuela, the safety of our citizens is a top priority. Our embassy in Bogota, which is responsible for Venezuela, and our services in Brussels are fully mobilized," Maxime Prevot said in a post on US social media platform X, News.Az reports.

"The situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with our European partners."

Earlier, Venezuela’s government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

Trump confirmed conducting a "large scale" strike on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

The attacks came after months of tension with the US, which accused Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro denied being a cartel leader and had expressed readiness to hold talks.

