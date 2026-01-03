Trump approved Venezuela strikes days beforehand - sources
Photo: Getty Images
President Trump authorized the U.S. military to carry out land strikes in Venezuela several days before the operation actually took place, according to two U.S. officials, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.
Military officials discussed conducting the mission on Christmas Day, but U.S. airstrikes in Nigeria against ISIS targets took precedence, the sources said.
The days following Christmas opened more potential strike windows to U.S. military officials but the operation was held due to weather conditions. The officials said the U.S. military wanted weather conditions that were advantageous to mission success.