Belt and Road Initiative always was supported by Azerbaijan - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Belt and Road Initiative always was supported by Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.az reports.

“Azerbaijan is considered to be an important part of that project, especially now. So, we are very optimistic, what adds optimism is, first, that we made very good homework, as I said already, we modernized completely and still in the process of final, final touch, I would say, to modernize and to prepare more capacity for transportation infrastructure. At the same time more interest from Central Asia to use our infrastructure,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az