Best 3 Cryptos to buy to outperform Solana (SOL) in 2025: HBAR, Dogecoin & Remittix

Solana’s lightning speed and swelling TVL keep it in every “Best Crypto To Buy Now” shortlist, yet several analysts argue that three smaller names HBAR, Dogecoin (DOGE) and PayFi newcomer Remittix (RTX) could post bigger percentage gains over the next eighteen months.

Fresh on-chain data and headline catalysts suggest each offers a distinct edge the market still prices at a discount. Below is the quick-hit case for all three.

HBAR: Enterprise-Grade Throughput With Room to Rerate

Hedera just crossed 20 million daily transactions, while retail quote hovers around $0.21 still under half of 2021’s record. Network dashboards show corporate pilots from IBM to Google Cloud pushing subnet usage 33% in the last week. Whale trackers also list a 15 % month-over-month rise in addresses holding over one million HBAR, the highest since launch.

Why this matters to Solana watchers: AVAX-style subsecond finality is now live on Hedera without the outage worries that occasionally plague Solana. If price closes a weekly candle over $0.25 an area chart desks flag as congestion model ranges stretch to $0.80, implying roughly 4× upside and putting HBAR squarely on “high growth crypto” screens.

Dogecoin: Whale Liquidity Meets Fresh Narrative Ammo

Dogecoin remains the liquidity king of sub-one-dollar assets. Large wallets bought 1.14 billion DOGE in forty-eight hours, lifting whale accumulation 112 % to a record high. Daily turnover still tops $3.4 billion even on slow sessions, keeping spreads tight and entries painless. Technical desks eye a triangle breakout above $0.19 that unlocks a sprint to $0.25 and under bullish macro, a shot at $0.35.

Beyond memes, talk of a Dogecoin layer 2 with sub-cent fees has resurfaced; if confirmed, DOGE would finally slip into the low gas fee crypto narrative now dominated by Solana and Polygon. That structural change could expand its addressable use cases, elevating the coin from cultural icon to utility chain.

Remittix: Under-a-Dime PayFi Engine with Real Cash Flow

Remittix just raised $16 million and sold 550 million RTX at $0.0811, inching toward an $18 million soft cap while a 50 % bonus stays live. A demo wallet already moves USDC from New York to Lagos in under ten seconds, burning 0.1 % of tokens per hop utility few presales can show.

Fast points for RTX bulls:

Sub-penny transfers slots neatly into remittance corridors often priced at 5 % or higher.

A twelve-month lock on presale tokens plus the burn loop pushes enforced scarcity even if demand stays flat.

Native Solana integration, confirmed this morning, aims to harness Solana’s speed while diverting fee value back to RTX holders.

Search volume for “best crypto presale 2025,” “low cap crypto gems” and “buy RTX token” rose 40 % in one week, eclipsing meme hashtags and making Remittix a dark-horse next 100x crypto candidate.

Balancing the Trio to Outrun Solana

Solana still owns Layer-1 mindshare, yet its $80 billion valuation leaves less room for explosive %age moves than these smaller rivals.

HBAR brings enterprise throughput plus new whale appetite; DOGE offers unmatched liquidity and a fresh fee-cut narrative; Remittix delivers real-world cash flow and enforced scarcity under ten cents. Together, the trio forms a barbell: infrastructure, meme liquidity and payment utility.

A soft-cap smash for Remittix, a weekly close over $0.19 for Dogecoin or a breakout above $0.25 for HBAR could each outrun Solana’s next leg. Missing one trigger might be acceptable; missing all three could mean watching 2025’s best gains from the sidelines.

News.Az