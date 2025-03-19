Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP surge after Fed rate decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cryptocurrency markets are seeing a significant surge, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP all posting notable gains following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady.

Amid the announcement, Bitcoin was up 4% in the past day at $84K, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ethereum has also gained 8%, trading at $2,034, while XRP is leading the surge after soaring 10% to $2.47 in the same period.

The central bank slashed growth expectations, while inflation forecasts have been revised higher, signaling a cautious outlook from policymakers.

Additionally, the institution also announced plans to slow the pace of its balance sheet runoff starting in April, adding another layer of complexity to its monetary policy approach. The Fed’s latest economic projections now see U.S. GDP growing just 1.7% in 2025, down from the 2.1% forecast in December.

Growth estimates for 2026 and 2027 were also trimmed, reflecting growing uncertainty about the economic trajectory. “As with real activity and inflation, the outlook for the future path of the federal funds rate is subject to considerable uncertainty,” the Fed stated, hinting at concerns over trade policies and other global economic risks.

