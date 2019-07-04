Boat with more than 70 migrants capsizes off coast of Tunisia

Boat with more than 70 migrants capsizes off coast of Tunisia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A boat carrying more than 70 migrants capsized off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday, the Tunisian Red Crescent said, Reuters reports.

Some of the four initial survivors told the Tunisian coast guard on Thursday that the boat had sunk off the town of Zarzis, Red Crescent official Mongi Slim told Reuters.

One of the four died later in hospital, Slim said, adding that no more information was available.

At least 65 migrants drowned last May when their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast after they had left Libya hoping to reach Europe.

News.Az

News.Az